Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.45

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.00. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 980 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.