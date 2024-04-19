New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $5,280,099.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,733,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $547,158.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574 in the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.