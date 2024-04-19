Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $6,720,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Catalent by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT opened at $55.77 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

