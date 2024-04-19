Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 200,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $70.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

