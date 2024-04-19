Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.49. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.