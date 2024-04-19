Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Oxford Metrics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON OMG opened at GBX 106.22 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £139.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,655.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.25. Oxford Metrics has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.64 ($1.51).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £93,060 ($115,847.13). Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

