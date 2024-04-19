Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.98

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and traded as low as $54.18. Sonova shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 10,817 shares traded.

Sonova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

