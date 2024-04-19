Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,481 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

