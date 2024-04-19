Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.15. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1,318 shares traded.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.
Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.
