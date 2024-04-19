Raymond James & Associates Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

