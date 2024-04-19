Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.80. Santos shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 798 shares trading hands.

Santos Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

