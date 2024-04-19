Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
SBRY stock opened at GBX 257.40 ($3.20) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,618.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.87).
About J Sainsbury
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.