Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

SBRY stock opened at GBX 257.40 ($3.20) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 269.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,618.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.87).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

Read More

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.