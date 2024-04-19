Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

