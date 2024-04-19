Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,926,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $86.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

