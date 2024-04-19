SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SK Telecom

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom

NYSE:SKM opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. CWM LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.