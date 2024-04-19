Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 6,816 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $240,698.04.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08.
  • On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28.

Natera Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

