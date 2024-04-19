Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 6,816 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $240,698.04.
- On Friday, March 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36.
- On Monday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28.
Natera Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Natera stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.