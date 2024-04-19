Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 6,816 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $240,698.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36.

On Monday, January 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $964,178.17.

On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28.

Natera Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

