Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59.84 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Teledyne Technologies worth $59,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $698,325,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TDY opened at $400.12 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

