SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after buying an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,886,000 after buying an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE C opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

