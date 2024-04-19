Thule Group AB (publ) (THUPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 21st

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $13.71 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
