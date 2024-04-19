Thule Group AB (publ) (THUPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 21st

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $13.71 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Thule Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.