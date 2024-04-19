TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $235,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

