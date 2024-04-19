UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) CAO Karen K. Pepping Purchases 3,571 Shares of Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
UL Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ULS stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $35.50.
About UL Solutions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UL Solutions
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.