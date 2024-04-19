UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) CAO Karen K. Pepping Purchases 3,571 Shares of Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UL Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ULS stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

