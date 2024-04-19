Wealth Alliance Has $320,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Haleon were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 22.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after buying an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,960,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $42,640,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 184.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,310 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $8.12 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.