Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

