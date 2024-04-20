Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

ENI Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:E opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.