Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEI opened at $113.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.