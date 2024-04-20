Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

DFNM opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.59.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

