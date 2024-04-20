Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 95 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.55 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

