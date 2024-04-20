Brokerages Set Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Price Target at $41.33

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of PAM opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $312,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $7,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

