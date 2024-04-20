Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of GOODO opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.
About Gladstone Commercial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.