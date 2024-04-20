Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.05. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 34,010 shares trading hands.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.