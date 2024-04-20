HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $585.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417 in the last ninety days. 58.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 14,143.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

