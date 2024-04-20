Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

