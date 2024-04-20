Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -557.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 82,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,149 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

