IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday.
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
