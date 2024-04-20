Insider Buying: Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,224.32).
Metals One Trading Down 12.1 %
MET1 opened at GBX 1.32 ($0.02) on Friday. Metals One PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.35.
Metals One Company Profile
