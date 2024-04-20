Insider Buying: Metals One PLC (LON:MET1) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,224.32).

Metals One Trading Down 12.1 %

MET1 opened at GBX 1.32 ($0.02) on Friday. Metals One PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.35.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

