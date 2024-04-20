Insider Buying: Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider Purchases £19,899 in Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899 ($24,771.57).

Ashtead Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

LON AT opened at GBX 742 ($9.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 727.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 791 ($9.85). The company has a market capitalization of £593.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,500.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 476.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 775 ($9.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

