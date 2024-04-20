Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 179 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($29.81) per share, with a total value of £4,287.05 ($5,336.80).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £128,443.81 ($159,895.19).

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($30.87), for a total transaction of £375,298.40 ($467,195.82).

On Monday, March 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £4,269.04 ($5,314.38).

On Friday, February 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.12), for a total transaction of £983,375 ($1,224,169.05).

On Friday, February 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £4,320.80 ($5,378.81).

CCH opened at GBX 2,456 ($30.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,444.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,300.48. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.14).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.25) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860 ($35.60).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

