Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

