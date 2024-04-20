National Bank Financial Comments on Docebo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Docebo in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

DCBO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $56.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

