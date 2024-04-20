Peter Owen James Sells 32 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.81), for a total value of £432 ($537.78).

Peter Owen James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid State alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Peter Owen James sold 1,493 shares of Solid State stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.68), for a total value of £20,006.20 ($24,905.02).

Solid State Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,365 ($16.99) on Friday. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($12.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.35). The company has a market cap of £154.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,068.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,316.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.03.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

About Solid State

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.