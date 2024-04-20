Peter Owen James Sells 32 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.81), for a total value of £432 ($537.78).
Peter Owen James also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Peter Owen James sold 1,493 shares of Solid State stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.68), for a total value of £20,006.20 ($24,905.02).
Solid State Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,365 ($16.99) on Friday. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($12.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.35). The company has a market cap of £154.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2,068.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,316.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.03.
Solid State Cuts Dividend
About Solid State
Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solid State
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.