Peter Owen James Sells 1,493 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.68), for a total transaction of £20,006.20 ($24,905.02).
Peter Owen James also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, Peter Owen James sold 32 shares of Solid State stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.81), for a total transaction of £432 ($537.78).
Shares of LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,365 ($16.99) on Friday. Solid State plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,474.25 ($18.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,316.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,288.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,068.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.
Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.
