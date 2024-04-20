Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $59,112.60 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $59,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,208 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $153,355.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $457,617.84.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $365,160.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $491,192.38.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.