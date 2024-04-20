Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $88,375.18 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,160 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $20,109.60.

On Friday, February 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80.

Shares of BE stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,678,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after acquiring an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

