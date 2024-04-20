Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $3,481,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.58 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

