Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

