Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EnerSys worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

