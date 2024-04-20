Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $14.12 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.