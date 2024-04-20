Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NRG stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

