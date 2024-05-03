Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

