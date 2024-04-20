Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Azenta worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $50.65 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

